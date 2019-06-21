Lethal wrapping

A public service message by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stated that all food items that are wrapped in printed newspapers, particularly fried food items and baked bread, pose a great health risk to people. The ink from the paper gets observed in the food items, and chemicals like graphite and lead that are present in the ink can cause several diseases. All the provincial food authorities must take notice of this grave issue and ban the use of printed paper to pack food items. People should also avoid wrapping or packing the food items in printed papers.

Kashif Hussain

Karachi