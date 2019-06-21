close
June 22, 2019
June 22, 2019

Mega mist

Newspost

 
Leader of Opposition Mian Shahbaz Sharif has stated that the opposition will not allow the government to get the IMF-dictated budget approved from parliament. The PTI-led government has justified the IMF's loan as a necessity born out of the obligation raised by the huge loans taken by the previous governments for unproductive mega projects. A common person is confused who should be believed on these conflicting claims. The taxpayers would appreciate if the justification of the Orange Train and other mega projects is highlighted in parliament by the honourable leaders of opposition parties to clear the mist.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

