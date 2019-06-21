Horse Watch Me surprise winner of Coronation Stakes at Ascot

LONDON: French raider Watch Me was a surprise winner of the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.Much of the pre-race focus was on Aidan O’Brien’s Hermosa, who was the even-money favourite to add to her back-to-back Classic wins in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

The market leader appeared well positioned for much of the one-mile contest — tracking the pacesetting Pretty Pollyanna — but it was clear early in the straight it would not be plain sailing and, in the end, she came up short.

Having finished sixth behind the reopposing Castle Lady in the French 1000 Guineas on her latest appearance, Watch Me was a 20-1 chance in the hands of Pierre-Charles Boudot, but rounded the final turn travelling ominously well.

Once given her head, the daughter of Olympic Glory readily picked up the leaders and kicked clear for a one-and-a-half-length success. Hermosa stuck to her task to finish second, with Jubiloso losing her unbeaten record but running with credit in third.

Watch Me was providing trainer Francis-Henri Graffard with his second Group One victory in the space of a week, having landed last weekend’s Prix de Diane at Chantilly with Channel. Graffard said: “Obviously we were 20-1. It’s good for me with the owner — he said go and enjoy yourself. There is no pressure. We are an outsider. If we are third that’s a fantastic result...”