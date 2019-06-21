close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
AFP
June 22, 2019

SL survive Stokes assault to beat England

AFP
June 22, 2019

LEEDS: Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews played key roles in Sri Lanka’s stunning 20-run World Cup win over England that revived the race for semi-final berths at Headingley on Friday. England were all but out of the match after slumping to 186-9 as they chased 233 for victory.

Ben Stokes’ blistering 82 not out off 89 balls, including seven fours and fours sixes, got them to within sight of their target. But Stokes’ gamble on giving Durham team-mate Mark Wood a ball to face at the end of a Nuwan Pradeep over backfired when the No.11 was caught behind as Sri Lanka won with three overs to spare.Victory would have seen hosts England go to top of the ten-team table in their bid for their maiden World Cup.

