NAB rejects Fawad’s remarks on accountability

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has rejected Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s recent remarks crediting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the ongoing accountability process, and has hinted at acting against the minister.

Speaking on Geo News’ talk show Capital Talk earlier this week, Chaudhry had claimed it was the PTI government, and not NAB, that was carrying out accountability in the country.

But, in a press release issued on Friday, the bureau rejected the minister’s claims, which it said were contrary to facts and tarnished the image of the anti-corruption watchdog. NAB said Chaudhry’s remarks also negated the hard work of its officials, who have been discharging their duties with honesty and the aim to eliminate corruption from the country.

“The statement by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry can influence and cause hurdles in NAB’s ongoing investigations,” the bureau said in the press release. It added the bureau had not received any reference for accountability from the government. NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has directed the Director-General of NAB Rawalpindi to obtain verified copies of Fawad Chaudhry’s statement from the the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and take necessary action against him according to the law, the press release added.