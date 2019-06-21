Cambridge students design energy efficiency model for Punjab

LONDON: Four Cambridge University students have designed an investment model for energy efficiency in Pakistan’s Punjab province in collaboration with Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency.

The researchers belong to Singapore, India, Nigeria and Pakistan and have background of policy framing and implementation regarding power sector in their original countries. The research was conducted with input from power distribution companies, energy servicing companies, World Bank, GIZ and various Banks in Pakistan which had pointed out various flaws in policies and bureaucratic delays as barriers to woo investors. Amjad Hafeez, senior civil servant and energy policy specialist from Pakistan; Dennis Khah, a senior power sector expert from Singapore; Bhavya Anand, a senior power sector executive from India; and Danial Uksonoya from Nigeria have designed this investment model.

The researchers have proposed an investment model which takes care of all these issues and provides back to back guarantees to the investors in energy efficiency sector of Punjab. This investment model has its ingredients from developed and developing world and has been customised to fit into the socio- political and economic environment of Pakistan.

The researchers said that Pakistan is signatory to Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development 2030 goals set by the UNO. The researchers believe that by adopting this model Punjab can help achieve Pakistan international commitments and targets.

Khah and Anand are of the view that this research will go a long way in community participation into the energy conservation sector in Pakistan. These four researchers are students of M Phil in engineering for sustainable development at Cambridge.

Hafeez told The News that it was a consultancy project from the University of Cambridge Engineering Department as part of academic activity. The researchers were assigned energy efficiency sector of Punjab Pakistan and tasked to design investment model which can attract local and foreign investment into the energy efficiency sector of Punjab, he said.

“Punjab consumes 70 per cent of electricity of Pakistan and energy efficiency in Punjab means significant development in emissions reduction from overall economy of the country.“This policy document forms the basis of rules and procedures for energy conservation sector and PEECA in Punjab. It will help Pakistan achieve its emissions targets as per international commitments,” he said. Hafeez played crucial role in getting this research finalised and acted as team lead to devise implementation mechanism for this policy document in Punjab.