Citizens urged to take benefit from amnesty scheme

MULTAN: Regional Chief Commissioner Tax Inland Revenue Abid Raza Bodhla Friday said the Tax Directorate had offered complete facilitation to non-filers. Addressing a seminar organised by Multan Tax Bar Association in collaboration with FBR, Bodhla said non-filers had no option but to declare their assets because the Federal Board of Revenue had updated complete data of non-filers. He said citizens should declare their assets and take benefit from amnesty scheme.