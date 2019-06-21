Citizens urged to take benefit from amnesty scheme

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Regional Chief Commissioner Tax Inland Revenue Abid Raza Bodhla Friday said the Tax Directorate had offered complete facilitation to non-filers. Addressing a seminar organised by Multan Tax Bar Association in collaboration with FBR, Bodhla said non-filers had no option but to declare their assets because the Federal Board of Revenue had updated complete data of non-filers. He said citizens should declare their assets and take benefit from amnesty scheme.
