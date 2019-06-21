close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

IGP asks cops to facilitate tourists

Peshawar

MINGORA: Asking the cops to facilitate the tourists, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Naeem Khan on Friday directed them to tighten noose around the criminals as peace has been restored to the region.

He was chairing a meeting of the Malakand Range in Swat, which was attended by other officials. The IGP addressed a police darbar at the Wadudia Hall Swat.

The police chief appreciated the performance of police for providing foolproof security and facilitating the tourists during the Eid in Malakand division.

The IGP said that tourism police were being raised and asked cops to facilitate tourists. “The government wants to promote tourism and the cops must also play a role in facilitating tourists,” he said, adding a summary has also been sent to regularise the special police force.

He said the security forces and police had rendered numerous sacrifices to restore peace in the region.

“Now it’s the duty of cops to restore people’s confidence in the force,” he added. Earlier on arrival to Swat Police Lines, a contingent of the police jawans presented guard of honour to the IGP. Regional Police Officer of Malakand Muhammad Saeed Wazir with the help of different slides presented a detailed briefing about law and order situation in the region.

