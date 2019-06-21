LRH set to get state-of-the-art building

PESHAWAR: The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) is set to get the long-awaited state-of-the-art building with 800 beds capacity and modern operation theatres laced with top-notch equipment.

The foundation of the building was laid in 2012 during the coalition government of Awami National Party and Pakistan People’s Party but work had been stopped and couldn’t be completed for lack of funds.

In 2015 when Dr Nausherwan Burki was made the chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the LRH, he managed to arrange the funds to complete the work.

People close to Dr Burki told The News that Dr Burki faced problems in getting funds for the project despite being close to cousin Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“He personally oversaw the work to be completed as per standards of the United States,” said an official of the LRH. Now the LRH will have space and new equipment at its new building.

“Dr Burki wants to complete the long-awaited project as new equipment worth millions of rupees has been purchased for the new building,” said a press release issued by the LRH administration.

In first phase, 25 operation theatres, 48 ICU beds and post-operation beds will be available for the patients while 550 new motorised beds for indoor or admitted patients have been purchased.

These have been placed in different wards of the new building called Medical & Allied Building. The LRH spokesperson, Mohammad Asim, said that Prof Dr Nausherwan Khan Burki has asked the departments concerned to have a thorough round of OTs, lifts, wards and waiting areas for attendants.

Dr Burki was updated about the remaining work in OTs and other places. The official said Dr Burki was striving to ensure that the international guidelines are followed and patients get proper medical care without compromising quality.

“This is a dream project for the BoG chairman and for all of us because it will prove to be a great addition to the LRH, while the quality of medical care, especially in major surgeries and post-surgery, will be improved,” said Hospital Director Dr Khalid Masud. “Despite unnecessary referrals from all over the KP we are making use of all the available resources to give quality medical care to all the patients,” he added.