Teachers demand upgradation

PESHAWAR: All Teachers Association and SST Upgradation Action Committee staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club on Friday to press the government for the acceptance of their demands. Led by the provincial leaders Tufail Mohammad and others, the participants carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans marched on the road and chanted slogans against the government. The speakers said that SSTs were not upgraded since 1992, which has created unrest and disappointment among them. They said upgradation was their right but the government was not taking it seriously. The protesters warned to stage protest demonstrations outside the provincial assembly from June 30 if their demands were not accepted.