close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

Three dead in Lower Dir road accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

CHAKDARA: Three persons lost lives and another sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a truck and pickup in Lower Dir district on Friday, police said.

They said that a pickup loaded with melons was heading to Talash in Lower Dir when a speedy dumper truck collided with it while negotiating a sharp turn near Warsak Adezai.

The occupants of the pickup identified as Muhammad Hanif, Taj Muhammad and Waqas were killed on the spot while Naeem was injured.

The injured was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar