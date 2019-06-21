Three dead in Lower Dir road accident

CHAKDARA: Three persons lost lives and another sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a truck and pickup in Lower Dir district on Friday, police said.

They said that a pickup loaded with melons was heading to Talash in Lower Dir when a speedy dumper truck collided with it while negotiating a sharp turn near Warsak Adezai.

The occupants of the pickup identified as Muhammad Hanif, Taj Muhammad and Waqas were killed on the spot while Naeem was injured.

The injured was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar.