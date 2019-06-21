CM, governor, corps commander meet martyred captain’s family

LAKKI MARWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Corps Commander Peshawar Lt- General Mazhar Shaheen paid a short trip to the district on Friday.

Soon after arrival, they visited the family of Shaheed Captain Arifullah Marwat in Tajazai village near the district headquarters complex and offered their condolences.

They placed a floral wreath on the grave of the martyred army officer.

Captain Arifullah Marwat embraced martyrdom along with two other military officers and a soldier on June 7 in an explosion in North Waziristan.

The KP governor, chief minister and corps commander remained with retired Principal Shah Daraz Khan, father of martyred Captain Arifullah and other members of the bereaved family for some time.

On the occasion, the chief minister said the security forces had rendered tremendous sacrifices for safeguarding the motherland.

“The entire nation stands by the families of martyrs and renews its resolve to continue rendering sacrifices for the defence of the country,” he maintained.

He said the supreme sacrifice rendered by Captain Arifullah Marwat in the line of duty would be written with golden words in the history.

The governor paid tributes to the Shaheed Captain Arifullah Marwat and said the will and determination of bereaved families of martyrs had a clear message for terrorists that they would be eliminated by security forces.