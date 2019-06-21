Five killed in Bannu incidents

BANNU: Five persons, including two women, were killed in four different incidents here on Friday, official sources said.

They said in the first incident, Mohammad Zaman, a resident of Sardikhel and Abdus Sadiq, a resident of Naurangkhel Janikhel, were killed and Sher Mohammad and Abdu Shan injured when two rivals opened fire on each other in the limits of Janikhel Police Station.

In the second accident, unidentified assailants opened fire on Rasheedullah, a resident of Jadeed Hanjal. Mohammad Ishaque, brother of the deceased, lodged an FIR against the unknown assailants. The motive behind the killing is stated to be an old enmity.

In the third accident, Asif Khan allegedly shot dead his wife Kashmala in the limits of Cantt Police Station. Police registered a case on the complaint of the deceased brother. In another accident, Wali Khan allegedly shot dead his sister Minhas Bibi over a petty issue in the limits of Sherdast Berhikhel Police Station.