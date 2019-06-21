close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

Five killed in Bannu incidents

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

BANNU: Five persons, including two women, were killed in four different incidents here on Friday, official sources said.

They said in the first incident, Mohammad Zaman, a resident of Sardikhel and Abdus Sadiq, a resident of Naurangkhel Janikhel, were killed and Sher Mohammad and Abdu Shan injured when two rivals opened fire on each other in the limits of Janikhel Police Station.

In the second accident, unidentified assailants opened fire on Rasheedullah, a resident of Jadeed Hanjal. Mohammad Ishaque, brother of the deceased, lodged an FIR against the unknown assailants. The motive behind the killing is stated to be an old enmity.

In the third accident, Asif Khan allegedly shot dead his wife Kashmala in the limits of Cantt Police Station. Police registered a case on the complaint of the deceased brother. In another accident, Wali Khan allegedly shot dead his sister Minhas Bibi over a petty issue in the limits of Sherdast Berhikhel Police Station.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar