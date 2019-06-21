Alleged terrorist, 2 smugglers arrested

PESHAWAR: The police on Friday arrested an alleged terrorist, two smugglers and recovered 75 rifles during separate actions in the provincial capital.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Sahibzada Sajjad told reporters that a wanted terrorist Gohar was arrested during an action in the limits of Inqilab Police Station. The official said the arrested terrorist was living in the area using a fake name. The official said the held terrorist was carrying head money of Rs500,000.

Meanwhile, acting SP City Abdul Salam told reporters that police during another action in the limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station foiled a smuggling bid and arrested two accused, including an Afghan national.

The official said the cops stopped a car and recovered 75 rifles during the search. The official said two alleged smugglers Lal Mohammad and Sher Rehman were arrested. An official said the held smugglers confessed to smuggling weapons from across the border.

UET council approves new programmes

The 74th meeting of Academic Council of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Friday approved new programmes of studies.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain chaired the council session. The UET, Peshawar, registrar Dr Khizar Azam Khan, presented the agenda for the meeting. The council approved the recommendations of 35th meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BOASAR) to commence the postgraduate programme in architecture at UET Abbottabad campus, and master’s in hydro-power engineering at the main campus, Peshawar.

The vice-chancellor appreciated the teaching faculty and heads of departments for making efforts in resolving and building consensus on academic matters of the university.

He expressed satisfaction at their performance for getting accreditation of three disciplines, including Department of Industrial Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering (Bannu and Peshawar) and Department of Electronic Engineering (Abbottabad campus) by the Pakistan Engineering Council under the Outcome-Based Education (OBE) system.

The meeting also approved the BOASAR’s recommendation to introduce the postgraduate (taught) programme, besides the ongoing master’s programme (research-based) from the Fall-2019 intake. The council’s recommendations will be placed in the upcoming syndicate for final approval.