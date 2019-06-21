No malaria outbreakin Lower Dir, says official

TIMERGARA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa malaria control coordinator Dr Muhammad Rahman Afridi on Friday said Lower Dir was among top districts on a national level that took practical measures for malaria eradication.

Speaking at a meeting at the office of District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Shaukat Ali, the provincial malaria coordinator said he visited many centres working in different areas in the district and nowhere found malaria outbreak.

He appreciated the Lower Dir Health Department for taking appropriate measures in connection with malaria eradication.

“Malaria cases will definitely surface as Lower Dir is malaria endemic area,” he said, directing the DHO to establish more malaria centres if needed.

DHO Dr Shaukat Ali, district EPI coordinator Dr Irshad, district entomologist Abdul Waris Khan, district malaria in-charge Naseer Khan and others were present on the occasion.

DHO Dr Shaukat Ali said that currently, a total of 81 malaria centres were functional all over thedistrict, out of which 67 centres were government-run providing free of cost treatment for malaria while the rest of 14 were working privately.