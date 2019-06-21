Rs15m cheques distributed among cultural, literary bodies

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari distributed cheques of annual grant worth Rs 15 million among the heads of 51 cultural and literary organisations working in the province.

The minister said that the provincial government believed in extending all-out cooperation to the organisations to promote cultural and literary activities in the province. He said the funds had been distributed among the bodies falling in three categories: Rs 500,000 for A, Rs 250,000 for B and Rs 100,000 for C category each

The bodies which received grant on Friday include Arts Association of Punjab, Caravan, Hafeez Tayab Foundation, Pakistan Punjabi Adbi Board, Institute of Islamic Culture, Punjabi Culture, Academy Adbiyat Atfaal, Punjabi Parchar, Wajdan, Pakistan Cultural Heritage Society, Punjabi Ghar and Cultural Journalists Foundation of Pakistan.

The provincial minister said that the amount allocated for the project ''Voice of Punjab'' was shifted to Pakistan Television, which was now being retrieved in order to help artists. He said that Rs7 million had so far been distributed among artists from the Artists Support Fund.

He said the ''Voice of Punjab'' project was not being abandoned but it would be continued with separately allocated funds. The function was attended by Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and other senior officers and artistes.