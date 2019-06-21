close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
3 suffer burns

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

LAHORE:Three people sustained burns when a fire erupted at gas cylinder shop on Outfall Road in the Lower Mall police jurisdiction on Friday. The victims have been identified as Bakhat Zameen, 40, a resident of Lohari, Aamoos, 17, son of Tariq and Tariq, 45, son of Sadiq, residents of Sheikhupura. Rescue 1122 controlled the fire.

