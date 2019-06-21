Study on Fata-KP merger impact begins today

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) will start a fact-finding mission from today (Saturday) to study the pace and impact of the merger of the former Federally Administered Tribal Agencies (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The mission team will, in particular, aim to observe and understand any human rights implications of this process, while documenting the human rights situation of residents of erstwhile FATA. The mission team for the first leg of this exercise will include the following senior members: Mrs Uzma Noorani, HRCP Co-Chairperson; Mrs Salima Hashmi, Vice-Chairperson, Punjab; and Mr Farhatullah Babar, former Senator and HRCP member.