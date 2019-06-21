close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

Workshop

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

LAHORE: A two-day workshop-cum-refresher course concluded at Punjab University’s Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP). According to a press release, the resource person, Professor David Kingdon, was from University of Southampton, UK. He provided training to the participants around core CBT-based components for severe mental illnesses. The focus of the training was on effective integration of various core CBT strategies in developing and implementing individualised treatment. The resource person highlighted the evidence of CBT in severe mental illnesses, after a brief introduction and history of CBT, developing case conceptualisation, evidence-based interventions and case discussions.

