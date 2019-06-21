Four people trapped in hospital elevator

LAHORE: Three women and a child were trapped in an elevator at the forth floor of Neuro Department of Lahore General Hospital on Friday.

Upon being informed, rescuers rushed to the spot and evacuated the trapped women and child from the stuck elevator. Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 920 road rashes in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Four people died and 1,034 suffered injuries in the road accidents. As many as 634 badly injured were removed to hospitals while 400 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

102 persons arrested: Model Town division police claimed to have arrested 102 criminals in the last week and seized illegal arms and drugs. The police also arrested seven persons for violating the laws on kite flying, wheelie, firing, loudspeaker use and price control.