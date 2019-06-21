Woman gives birth to healthy quadruplets

LAHORE: A woman gave birth to quadruplets in a private hospital Friday. Resident of the Jallo Morr area, Lahore, Muhammad Qaiser became a father of the quadruplets when his wife delivered four healthy babies, two boys and two girls, said the medical staff at the hospital.

The children are stable and were delivered after a successful surgical procedure after which the medical staff at the facility presented gifts to their parents on the special occasion. The parents expressed a desire to get their children the best education possible when they grew up.

329kg man doing well: Overly obese Noor Hassan is doing well, surgery will be performed after required tests, revealed doctors. Noor Hassan, 329kg weight, resident of Sadiqabad, was airlifted on the order of Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa by an army helicopter to a private hospital where he would be operated upon to relieve him of excess body fat.

Dr Muaz said the patient was doing well and a few tests still needed to be performed until the date of surgery can be specified. Noor Hassan thanked the army chief for his empathy and said he was feeling a lot better. The army chief was worried about my health and I would like to thank him for his concern, said Noor Hassan. Noor Hassan, 55, a taxi driver, had appealed to the COAS on social media to provide him medical assistance for getting rid of his obesity. He was taken out of his small house after breaking the main door and wall by the rescue officials. He was later transported to a football ground in Sadiqabad onto a mini truck where a helipad was fashioned for helicopter’s landing.

Sikh yatrees: About 1,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims will arrive at the Wahga Railway Station by a special train on June 27 to observe the 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh. Officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and Sikh leaders will receive them.

Sources said a main ceremony of the anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh would be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore on June 29. Dr Amer Ahmad, ETPB Chairman, has issued directions to complete arrangements, including security, accommodation, travelling and medical facilities for the pilgrims. The deputy secretary shrines visited Gurdwara Dera Sahib and Janum Asthan, Nankana Sahib and reviewed arrangements. Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh and other members expressed satisfaction over arrangements made by the ETPB.

Our correspondent adds: A one-day international seminar on statistical sciences to share research and collaborate in the field of statistical sciences was held at Virtual University.

Prof Dr Jurgen Pilz from Austria was the keynote speaker at the ceremony. He joined the session through a video-link while other speakers included Dr M Mohsin, Dr Tanveer Ahmed, Dr Sohail Chand, Dr Maryam Ilyas, Dr Hina Khan and others. While addressing the opening session, Virtual University Rector Naeem Tariq emphasised the use of statistics to help the government for making decisions about populations, health, education and other sectors.

The speakers presented their research papers in the field of statistical sciences. They emphasised other fields and industries could benefit from the statistical tools to improve their work. Researchers insisted the use of statistical sciences to conduct research on education to check the progress of high schools’ students using a specific curriculum or collect characteristic information about the population using a census. Virtual University campuses from Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Islamabad also participated the session through video-link.