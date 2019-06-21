IG for barring dangerous criminals from fleeing abroad

LAHORE : Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has said the names of criminals involved in murder, dacoity and kidnapping for ransom and other dangerous crimes should be put on the IBMS list to stop them from fleeing abroad.

The CNICs of such dangerous criminals should be cancelled with the coordination of NADRA and FIA so that they could not move to foreign countries after committing crimes, the IG said while giving directions to the capital city police officer, Lahore, all RPOs and DPOs through a video link conference at Central Police Office on Friday.

He said the cases of licensed weapons used in criminal activities should be immediately sent to the deputy commissioners for cancellation of the licences and all DPOs should send a detailed report to the Central Police Office of the cases sent to the DC offices with a week. He said the official involved in abuse of a woman in Chishtian should be arrested within 24 hours and strict legal action be taken against him without delay.

The IG said that a zero-tolerance policy against extortionists should be adopted. The IG said the officers and officials involved in misbehaving with citizens did not deserve any leniency so they should be prepared for stern departmental action. The IG said the persons involved in child and women abuse and blackmailing did not deserve any concession. The field officers should constitute special teams to protect children and women.

He said that timely promotion of officials on merit and seniority basis was fundamental right of the officers so promotion boards’ sessions in all districts should be conducted to speed up the process of promotions. He added letters should be sent to the officers in case of delay in ACRs. In the session, the IG was briefed by the CCPO, Lahore and all RPOs about the crime situation and police action in their respective regions.

The IG was apprised of the steps taken especially following the parameters of smart and community policing. He was informed that intelligence-based operations were being conducted to arrest the dangerous criminals. At the same time the citizens are also being provided with improved police service delivery. The IG directed that uninterrupted monitoring of CCTV cameras installed in all lockups of police stations across Punjab should be continued and RPOs should check the staff deputed for monitoring of CCTV cameras. Strict departmental and legal action will be taken against the officers and officials found guilty of torture of citizens under police custody, he warned.

Two commit suicide in different areas: Two people, including a woman, committed suicide over domestic issues in different parts of the City on Friday. At Hurbanspura, a 25-year-old man, father of four, committed suicide over being jobless for many months. The victim has been identified as Farhan. On the day of the incident, he jumped down from the second floor and died. Police reached the scene and collected evidences. His family told he was dejected over poor financial condition. Separately, a mother of two committed suicide in the Sandah police area over domestic scuffle. She has been identified as Saima, a resident of Rajgarh. On the day of the incident, she got dejected and swallowed poisonous pills. As a result, her condition went critical. She was rushed to hospital where she died. Police handed over the bodies to their families after completing legal formalities.