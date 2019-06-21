Punjab House defaulters to get notices, says Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Friday announced that legal notices would be served on defaulters of the Punjab House in Islamabad.

Speaking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, he said the government had decided to launch action against those who used government resources and defaulted on their payment.

Various political leaders and the government functionaries owe the Punjab House a cumulative sum of Rs58 million, he said. We are serving notices on them in two days or so. On failure to make payment action will be taken against them under the Land Revenue Recovery Act, he warned.

Basharat said the PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed and his daughter owed the government Rs9 million alone. He said the country suffered losses because of soaring foreign debt and delay in completion of projects during previous governments’ tenures.

The minister said a high-powered commission would soon be set up as announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The people who looted the province would be brought to book, he said. Taking aim at PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, he said the former president looted the country and therefore he should talk about himself instead of the common man.