Black magic woman who burnt her two children jailed

LAHORE :A judicial magistrate on Friday sent a woman and other accused to jail, for allegedly burning her children in a black magic ritual.

The woman Anita and other accused were produced before the duty magistrate Shahbaz Hassan Rana at Cantonment court Friday. The magistrate sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. Anita was arrested here Thursday for allegedly burning her children with a candle during a black magic ritual, police said.

The woman had confessed to burning her children in initial questioning, police officials said. Both the children were possessed by evil spirits, the women told the police in her statement. I got the help of black magic, to get them freed from the evil influence, accused said.

Simon Masih, husband of the accused, filed a report at Qila Gujjar Singh police station against his wife, alleging that she had taken their three-year-old daughter and two-year-old son to her aunt’s house a few days back.

When I visited them on Thursday morning, found my daughter tied to a bed and son tied to a sofa, while a goat tied up between them in the same room, while my wife’s aunt allegedly performed a black magic ritual on them burning with candles and torturing them, the complainant said. He said he had untied his children and taken them to Mayo Hospital where they were admitted for treatment. Police said that both children were in a stable condition.