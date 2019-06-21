PNG migrant camp on fire

PORT MORESBY: A camp in Papua New Guinea (PNG) housing refugees and asylum seekers, sent there under Australia’s harsh immigration policy, was on fire on Friday after a man set himself alight amid growing despair among residents, advocates said. Hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers are held in processing camps on the remote islands of Nauru and Papua New Guinea after attempting to reach Australia by sea, with rights groups criticising the facilities’ conditions.