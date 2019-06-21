Premature projects

Development projects in different sectors are launched at the national and provincial levels for the welfare and well-being of the people at large all over the country. If these projects are not completed within the scheduled time at the estimated cost then these are unwelcome and unpleasant burdens on the national exchequer. Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif while delivering his lengthy speech on the new federal budget mentioned the delayed completion of Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower project at a higher cost.

This is to remind the opposition leader that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had prematurely inaugurated the Tarbela Dam IV Extension project against the advice of German engineers. This had delayed the completion of the project and also caused initially caused a loss of Rs25 billion. A very pertinent question which arises here is that in the first instance why did the former prime minister insist on inaugurating an incomplete project against the advice of German engineers and secondly, why Wapda officials did not try and stop the action? Who is to be blamed for this huge loss to the public exchequer and who has to pay for that is a multi-billion dollars question which still remains unanswered.

M Z Rifat

Lahore