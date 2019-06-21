close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
June 22, 2019

Medical fact

Newspost

 
A pregnant woman was forced by her husband to drink acid, which resulted in her death as she succumbed to internal bleeding and injuries. The deceased woman already had a nine-year-old daughter and few days ago, she gave birth to a stillborn baby. An FIR has been registered by the police who were waiting for the post-mortem report to proceed further in this case. It seems that due to her giving birth to daughters, the husband killed her in such a brutal manner.

We need to change the mindset of the men in our society. They need to be taught that scientifically it is the man who is responsible for the gender of a baby. A proper campaign needs to be launched so that people can understand this medical fact.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi

