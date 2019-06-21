School for Kassak

Kassak is a village which has been ignored by the government of Balochistan for a long period. The village does not have a girls high school; there is only one high school for boys and that too lacks teachers. In today’s advanced era, educating girls is very necessary, and it is the state’s responsibility to ensure that.

We the people of the Kassak village humbly request the educational officers and higher authorities to establish a school for girls in Kassak in order to protect their future.

Jameel Phullan Kasski

Turbat