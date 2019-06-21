HIV awareness

HIV is recognized as a health concern in Pakistan with the number of cases growing. Moderately high drug use and unprotected sexual relations have allowed the HIV epidemic to take hold in Pakistan, mainly among injection drug users (IDU) and sex workers. It has been observed that many HIV patients in Sindh remain without treatment.

It is the responsibility of the government to raise awareness regarding the HIV virus.

Areeba Muneer

Karachi

*****

HIV is rising rapidly in Ratodero, Larkana. When the DG health services recently screened the blood of 26,713 people, 778 patients, including 640 children, were identified.

The government, however, has failed to control this worsening situation. I hope the provincial government of Sindh will take urgent measures, and save the precious lives of people with HIV/AIDS by building more HIV centres where the affected can get proper treatment.

Kashif Hussain

Karachi