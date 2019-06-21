CCTV cameras installed in Lahore Police lock-ups

LAHORE: Lahore police installed CCTV cameras in all lockups of the police stations in the provincial metropolis on Friday.

The DIG Operations Lahore Police said that the objective behind the installations of the CCTV cameras was to discourage police torture and abominable attitude with the inmates of the lockups.

The officials said that the cameras had been linked with the Control Room of CPO office as well as OPS rooms of DIG Operations and all divisional SPs of the City to ensure round the clock monitoring of the behaviour of police with the persons in the lockups as well as better delivery of other-related administrative affairs.