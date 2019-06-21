close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

CCTV cameras installed in Lahore Police lock-ups

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore police installed CCTV cameras in all lockups of the police stations in the provincial metropolis on Friday.

The DIG Operations Lahore Police said that the objective behind the installations of the CCTV cameras was to discourage police torture and abominable attitude with the inmates of the lockups.

The officials said that the cameras had been linked with the Control Room of CPO office as well as OPS rooms of DIG Operations and all divisional SPs of the City to ensure round the clock monitoring of the behaviour of police with the persons in the lockups as well as better delivery of other-related administrative affairs.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan