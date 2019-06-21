PTI ready to probe PML-N’s projects as Punjab PA finishes budget debate

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht on Friday accepted the opposition’s demand of constituting a parliamentary committee to investigate into the completion or delay in the development projects during the 10 years rule of PML-N, like the government had already constituted a committee on the status of development projects launched during the government of former chief minister and present Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. PTI government is ready to sit down and discuss every project, including the Orange Train, but the opposition would have to display a positive attitude, he said while referring to the demand of PML-N’s Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan earlier in the day.