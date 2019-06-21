All temporary labour employees to be regularised: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said services of all temporary labour appointment (TLA) employees of Pakistan Railways will be regularised, and for this purpose a committee comprising six officers has been formed.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Railways Academy, Walton here on Friday, he wished turning the railways academy into a university. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Sir Syed Ahmed Express on July 3, adding that the train would run between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Faisalabad. He said Pakistan Railways would complete its target of launching 40 new trains by July 3.

Sh Rashid said he would present himself before the public for accountability on August 24 while financial report of the railways would also be made public after June 30. He said tenders for Main Line-2 (ML-2) would be opened on June 30 and added that after the ML-1 project, all railway tracks would be covered with fencing.

Answering a question about recent accident between a passenger and freight train near Hyderabad, he said a report on the incident would come by Saturday. He said being the railways minister, he was taking complete responsibility, and begged the nation’s pardon over the unfortunate incident. He said it was a human error and highly regrettable. He said he would himself visit Sindh and examine the train tracks, which had gone unnoticed for the past 70 years.