Sat Jun 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

Four held for killing abducted person

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

Islamabad: The Margallah Police have arrested four persons who abducted and later killed a person over old enmity, the police spokesman said. He said that complainant Zaheer Ahmed Khokhar resident of Ali Pur, lodged a report with Margallah Police Station that his brother Safeer Ahmed (45) has been missing and his mobile phone numbers are not responding. He further stated that his brother, Safeer Ahmed, was on bail in a murder case and his opponents might have abducted him. Following this complaint, case was registered at Margallah Police Station.

