PAC body meeting: ‘Panel to resolve issues of acquired land for projects’

ISLAMABAD: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt General (R) Muzamil Hussain on Friday told the Sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee that a committee was formed to resolve the issue of acquired lands for the projects with the provincial governments.

The Wapda chairman told the sub-committee of the PAC that the provincial governments not only get the price of land acquired by the Wapda but also occupied the land, which was not utilised in the projects.

The sub-committee of the PAC was held at Parliament House with the chair of its Convener Syed Naveed Qamar in which the audit paras related to Ministry of Water Resources for the year 2016-17 were examined.

Convener of the Sub-committee of the PAC Syed Naveed Qamar questioned about the Wapda’s logic to draw the project design first and then its cost was finalised before the approval of the design.

The chairman Wapda said only the project of Kachi Canal was initiated on the basis of the feasibility report while the cost of other projects was increased due to non-completion in time. Committee member Sardar Ayaz Sadiq questioned that whether any project of Wapda completed on time as there were only four projects which were completed on time.

The chairman Wapda while giving reasons of delay in the completion of the projects on time told the Sub-committee of the PAC that five foreign companies were rendering the consultancy services on hydel projects and deliberately wasted the time and money and now the WAPDA hired the services of four Pakistani companies which include NESPAK, NDC, NEC and Pak Morgan.