Palwama incident has exposed real face of India: Sarwar

NANKANA SAHIB: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that all possible steps will be taken to provide the best facilities to the Sikh Yatrees on the 550th birthday festival of Baba Guru Nanak this year.

He said this while addressing a press conference here on Friday. The governor said that the government would promote and develop tourism places to earn revenue.

He said that a Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee had been formed, which comprised four federal ministers, three provincial ministers and representatives of the Sikh community to monitor the arrangements of upcoming Baba Guru Nanak birthday festival.

He said that approximately 100,000 Sikh Yatrees would visit the Nankana City during the festival. He told that a tent city would be arranged for this purpose. He said that the Sikh community waited 70 years for the opening of Kartarpur Border. He said that the Sikh community across the world lauded the initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening Kartarpur Border.

He said that Pakistan wants relations with other countries, including India, on the basis of equality. He said that the Palwama incident had exposed the real face of India and now whole world had come to know the false propaganda of India. He said that a new road would be constructed from the Nankana Railway Station to Gurdwara Janamasthan and the work had been started on it. He said that all development projects would be completed before November.

He informed that the Punjab government had allocated funds for the construction of the Baba Guru Nanak International University in Nankana. He lauded the efforts of the district administration for retrieving 2,000 acres land from land mafia for the construction of the Baba Guru Nanak University.

He said that a huge amount would be spent for upgrading and promoting the tourist points. He hoped that clean water would be provided to every citizen of Punjab during the next five years. Earlier, the governor visited the Gurdwara Janamasthan and inspected the construction work and other arrangements.