Sat Jun 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

‘No malaria outbreak in Lower Dir’

National

TIMERGARA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa malaria control coordinator Dr Muhammad Rahman Afridi on Friday said Lower Dir was among top districts on a national level that took practical measures for malaria eradication.

Speaking at a meeting at the office of District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Shaukat Ali, the provincial malaria coordinator said he visited many centres working in different areas in the district and nowhere found malaria outbreak.

He appreciated the Lower Dir Health Department for taking appropriate measures in connection with malaria eradication. "Malaria cases will definitely surface as Lower Dir is malaria endemic area," he said, directing the DHO to establish more malaria centres if needed.

