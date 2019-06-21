close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
June 22, 2019

Three textile mill workers electrocuted

National

June 22, 2019

FAISALABAD: Three textile mill workers were electrocuted near Khurrianwala on Friday. According to Rescue-1122, five workers were working on a machine when they suffered electric shock and three of them died on the spot and two others sustained burn injuries. The dead workers are identified as Muhammad Amjad of Chowk Azam, Yasir Ali of Narowal and Muhammad Latif of Chak 192/RB, Faisalabad. Injured Zahid Iqbal of Chak 105/GB and Muhammad Yusuf of Chak 73-RB were shifted to Allied Hospital in a critical condition.

