‘Implementation on CPFTA-II begins to enhance Pak exports to China’

FAISALABAD: Implementation on the second phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA-II) has been started with a focused approach to enhance Pakistani exports to China to maintain a strategic trade balance between the two countries.

It was said by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry president Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain while talking to the FCCI members on his return from China after attending a two-day seminar.

The FCCI president said that a 40-member delegation headed by Commerce Secretary Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera participated in the seminar and discussed various ways and means to increase exports from Pakistan. He told that Faisalabad was the main industrial hub of Pakistan, which was producing high quality products at comparatively cheaper rates. Regarding the seminar, he told that on the first day, China vender’s summit was held in which a large number of venders linked with Li and Fung participated while on the second day China-Pakistan B2B Investment Promotion meeting was held. Pakistani industrialists had comprehensive interaction with their counterparts, he added. He told that the Pakistani delegation also discussed issues relating to technology transfer and relocation of Chinese industrial units in addition to launching joint ventures.