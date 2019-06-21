Sikh Yatrees due on 27th

LAHORE: About 1,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims will arrive at the Wahga Railway Station by a special train on June 27 to observe the 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.

Officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and Sikh leaders will receive them. Sources said a main ceremony of the anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh would be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore on June 29. Dr Amer Ahmad, ETPB Chairman, has issued directions to complete arrangements, including security, accommodation, travelling and medical facilities for the pilgrims. The deputy secretary shrines visited Gurdwara Dera Sahib and Janum Asthan, Nankana Sahib and reviewed arrangements. Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh and other members expressed satisfaction over arrangements made by the ETPB.