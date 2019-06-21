Initial report of Thursday’s train accident unveiled

SUKKUR: The preliminary report into the Thursday’s train accident near Hyderabad has laid the blame of the accident on the “negligence of train driver,” sources told The News.

The train’s driver and his two assistant drivers died in the collision between the Lahore bound Jinnah Express with a stationary freight train, destroying the engine and some wagons and keeping the up and down train traffic suspended for several hours. According to sources, the driver of Jinnah Express ignored the signal and did not stop the train and collided with the stationary freight train. The report however fails to explain a similar accident that happened a day earlier. In that accident near the Hyderabad railway station, a passenger train had also collided with a stationary freight train, but the railway officials and the minister remained tightlipped about it.