Inter-agency cooperation agreed for curbing corruption

ISLAMABAD: The FBR’s Customs, Motorways and GT Road Police have decided to cooperate with each other through inter-agency coordination for foiling attempts of smuggling.

On the directives of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman and Members Customs (Operation), the Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Islamabad on special instructions of Seema Raza Bokhari expedited efforts against movement and distribution of smuggled goods. In this regard, an inter-agency coordination meeting was held at Model Customs Collectorate, Islamabad this week among DIG Motorway, DIG GT Road and Collector MCC Islamabad.

During the meeting, it was reiterated that information sharing and inter-agency coordination is of prime importance for achieving national interest of curbing smuggling not only deprives the government of much needed revenue, it also poses unfair competition to local industries. Better inter-agency coordination will help in not only curbing the menace of smuggling but encourage legal trade and business activity.