Atletico sign Llorente from Real Madrid

MADRID: Atletico Madrid announced a deal to buy Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente on Thursday in a move that could pave the way for Rodrigo Hernandez to join Manchester City.

Llorente still has to pass a medical but, barring any late problems, will sign a five-year contract with Atletico and leave their city rivals, where the 24-year-old has struggled for regular matches.

“Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of Marcos Llorente to our football club, pending the player passing the relevant medical examination,” an Atletico Madrid statement read. “It is expected that after performing this medical examination, the midfielder will sign a contract that will commit him to our club for the next five seasons.”

The signing of Llorente, reportedly for 40 million euros, would appear to increase the likelihood of a departure for Rodrigo, who is expected to choose City ahead of either Bayern Munich or remaining at Atletico. Rodrigo has a release clause set at 70 million euros, a figure that would secure a considerable profit for the club, given they signed the Spaniard for around 20 million euros from Villarreal only last summer.

Llorente, meanwhile, could prove an astute replacement. He was never likely to dislodge the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos or Casemiro at the Santigo Bernabeu but often impressed when given a chance and was named the team’s man of the match in last season’s Club World Cup final.