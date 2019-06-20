Mohsin resigns with an eye on better post

ISLAMABAD: With an eye on one of the key technical posts in days to come, former Test cricketer Mohsin Khan resigned from his current position — chairman Cricket Committee.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources in the PCB that Mohsin looks keen to take over the head coach job with the national team in a post-World Cup setup.

“Mohsin has resigned from the post of Cricket Committee chairman more due to the reason that in a post-World Cup scenario, it would be difficult for him to keep two key positions at a time. He seems more interested in taking over the national team as head coach in place of Mickey Arthur. If he continues on the same position he is working on, it would have been difficult for him to apply or to show his intent for any other post. So leaving the job for a better post at this point of time seems the best option for him.”

The PCB source, however, was not certain whether Mohsin would accept the post of the chairman selection committee in future setup.

“He seems more interested in taking over coaching job, though he has yet to come open in this regard.”

The Board has already made it clear that a review of the past three years would be conducted at the end of the World Cup before taking the next course of action.

The PCB has issued the following statement on the composition of its Cricket Committee: Former Test cricketer and Chair of the PCB Cricket Committee, Mohsin Khan, during a recent meeting with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, expressed his willingness to be released from his current position, which was accepted by the PCB Chairman.

Mohsin said: “I am very thankful to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani for honouring me with the opportunity to chair the PCB Cricket Committee. My services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in view of my past record.”

Mani said: “It is always difficult to let go someone of Mohsin’s stature and caliber, but we respect his decision. I am thankful to Mohsin for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan will now act as Chair of the PCB Cricket Committee, which, at the end of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, will carry out a robust review of the Pakistan cricket team’s performance over the past three years before submitting its recommendations to the PCB chairman and the BoG for their consideration.