‘Kiwis will be ready to tackle Windies’

LONDON: Matt Henry knows first-hand just how devastating the West Indies can be but he is confident New Zealand will be ready when they face off at Old Trafford tomorrow (Saturday).

In the final warm-up game before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Henry was carted for 107 runs in just nine overs as the West Indies racked up 421.

Since then the Black Caps have bowled first four times and on each occasion kept their opposition below 250, the only team to have done so.

The latest was in a four-wicket victory over South Africa at Edgbaston, and Henry believes the Kiwis are ready for whatever batting line-up they face. He said: “It was just a warm-up game so I’m not too worried but every game is important in a World Cup. Especially with the format the way it is, it will be a good challenge. It’s a new venue, we go to Manchester and it’s going to be another great contest.

“The West Indies are a very dangerous side so we’ll give them that respect but we’re looking forward to the challenge. “In every ground we will be faced with different challenges so it’s making sure we adapt to every surface we play on. Every game has been different and we’ve had to attack it a little differently.”

Against South Africa Henry did not take a wicket, but conceded just 34 runs from his ten overs. He was then left with a nervous wait to see if he would be required in the chase but as he has so often, Kane Williamson saw New Zealand home with a magnificent 106 not out, with Colin de Grandhomme also adding a quick-fire 60.