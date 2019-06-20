130 fighters killed in Syria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: Fighting raged in northwest Syria on Thursday with clashes between regime forces and militant-led fighters killing 130 combatants in two days, a war monitor said.
The Idlib region, home to some three million people, is supposed to be protected by a months-old international truce deal, but it has come under increased bombardment by the regime and its Russian ally since late April.
On the south western edges of the militant-run enclave, bombardment and fierce fighting since Tuesday have killed 89 anti-regime fighters and left 41 dead on the government side, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
This included at least 14 anti-regime fighters and 21 pro-government forces killed early Thursday, it said.
The fighting has centred around the village of Tal Meleh in the north of Hama province, according to the Britain-based monitoring group.
"The clashes are ongoing," with both regime and Russian war planes pounding the area, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.
