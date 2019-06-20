Hamas rejects Bahrain conference

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Hamas leader Ismail Haniya said Thursday his Palestinian movement rejected next week´s US-sponsored Middle East economic conference in Bahrain as it would amount to Arab "normalisation" of ties with Israel.

In a rare briefing with international journalists, Haniya also accused Israel of failing to abide by agreements meant to ensure calm in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

"We clearly express our rejection and non-acceptance of any Arab or Islamic country holding such a conference, which constitutes normalisation with the occupation," Haniya said, referring to Israel.

US President Donald Trump's administration organised the conference, which is to be held on June 25 and 26 in Manama for the unveiling of the economic component of a US Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

Trump´s son-in-law Jared Kushner has been drafting the long-awaited plan, but it has been rejected in advance by the Palestinians, who accuse the Trump administration of pro-Israel bias.