Scientists find clues to Parkinson’s in brain

PARIS: Scientists said Thursday they had found the earliest signs of Parkinson's disease in the brain years before patients show any symptoms, a discovery that could eventually lead to better screening for at-risk people.

Parkinson's, a neurodegenerative disorder that causes patients movement and cognitive problems, is estimated to effect up to 10 million people worldwide.

It is diagnosed by a build-up in the brain of a specific protein, a-synuclein, the cause of which is unclear. However some people are born with a genetic mutation that makes them almost certain to develop the disease at some stage in their life.

Researchers from King´s College London compared data from 14 individuals carrying the mutation with that of 65 non-genetic Parkinson´s patients and 25 healthy volunteers.

They found that changes in the serotonin system in the brains of Parkinson's sufferers started to malfunction well before other symptoms occurred.