Fri Jun 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Agencies
June 21, 2019

Iranian MP for resumption of banking ties with Pakistan

National

A
Agencies
June 21, 2019

KARACHI: A senior member of Iranian parliament says resumption of banking ties between Iran and Pakistan is very important to enhance trade cooperation between the two countries.

Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, leading a four-member Iranian parliamentary delegation, made the remarks during his meetings with senior Pakistani officials here.

The Iranian delegation during its Karachi visit met separately with the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

The delegation comprised Mohammad Baset Durazehi, Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Reza Sabaghian. Consul General of Iran in Karachi Ahmad Mohammadi was also present.

