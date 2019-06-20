Circular debt payment: Banks to participate in PHPL’s Rs200b energy Sukuk-II

KARACHI: A 12-bank consortium Thursday signed an agreement, deciding its members would provide Rs159 billion to subscribe to the second Rs200 billion Sukuk issue to partially pay off the circular debt, a leading bank official said.

Meezan Bank Limited is the lead arranger of the issue and would also invest Rs70 billion at a markup of KIBOR+0.8 percent in energy Sukuk. An official said Habib Bank (HBL) would invest Rs20 billion followed by Bank Islami Pakistan and Dubai Islamic Bank with Rs13 billion each. Bank Al Habib (Rs10 billion), Bank Al Falah (Rs8 billion), United Bank Limited (Rs5 billion), MCB Bank (Rs5 billion), Faysal Bank (Rs5 billion), National Bank (Rs4 billion), Bank of Khyber (Rs3 billion) and Habib Metropolitan Bank (Rs3 billion).

Moreover, mutual funds would invest Rs15 billion and insurance companies will put Rs3 billion in the Sukuk.

The agreement between Power Holding Private Limited (PHPL), which is 100% owned by the government of Pakistan, and banks would be signed next week and disbursement would also be made next week.

The government had unveiled plan to issue the sukuk in March when it raised Rs200 billion through its first ‘Pakistan Energy Sukuk-I’, which was oversubscribed by 1.5 times due to heavy participation from Islamic banks replete with the liquidity.

Sources said regulatory issues take time to get things in order as lot of the documents have to move from several authorities and due to Ramzan the working hours were short. The maturity period of the bonds would be similar to the last issue with tenor of 10 years and rate of returns of six months Karachi interbank offered rate plus 80 basis points.