Indian couple tortures mother to death

DUBAI: An Indian man and his wife tortured and starved his mother for three months until she died in Dubai, the criminal court was told.

Dubai Police investigations confirmed that the mother had been tortured between July and October last year.

According to the media reports, the Court of First Instance Dubai heard that the 29-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife tortured the elderly woman repeatedly, causing her bone and rib fractures, internal bleeding and severe burns. They even cut her right eye iris out and part of her other eye.

The Indian couple had been living in Al Ghusais area of Dubai tortured the husband’s mother, starving her until she weighed just 29-kg, because she wasn’t looking after her granddaughter.

The couple were reported to police by their neighbour, who found the mother collapsed in the communal laundry room in October, according to the UAE media reports.

The couple were charged with physical assault leading to death, but the pair denied the charge in Dubai’s court. The next hearing is scheduled for July 3.